Cheeks returns to hometown as assistant to Bulls’ Donovan

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls says Hall of Famer Maurice Cheeks is returning to his hometown to serve as an assistant under new coach Billy Donovan. Cheeks grew up on the South Side of Chicago and was on Donovan’s staff in Oklahoma City the past five seasons. The Bulls hired Donovan in September to replace the fired Jim Boylen. Cheeks spent most of his 15-year playing career with the Philadelphia 76ers. He compiled a record of 305-315 as the head coach of the Detroit Pistons, Sixers and Portland Trail Blazers. The Bulls also announced Saturday they hired Josh Longstaff, John Bryant, Damian Cotter and Billy Schmidt as assistant coaches. Henry Domercant, Ronnie Burrell, Ty Abbott and Max Rothschild were added as player development coordinators.