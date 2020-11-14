Crisp fall night before rain on Sunday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies early this evening before clouds begin to thicken after midnight. Low of 29 (25-31). Winds out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.



SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies early. Few peaks of sunshine during the morning hours. Gusty winds. Isolated showers start between 1-3PM becoming more scattered after 4PM. Steadiest rainfall expected during the evening hours. Chance of rain 60% PM. High of 52 (48-54). Winds out of the south at 15-25 mph, gusting between 40-50 mph.



SUNDAY NIGHT: Lingering showers east early. Mostly to partly cloudy skies. Few isolated snow flurries late. Chance of snow showers 20%. Low of 34 (31-36). Winds out of the west at 10-20 mph, gusting up to 40.



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow flurries. Chance of snow 20%. High of 45. Low of 30. Winds out of the west at 10-20 mph, gusting up to 35.



TUESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Isolated snow flurries. Best chance further north. Chance of snow 20%. High of 39. Low of 23.



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and unseasonably cold. High of 35. Low of 23.



THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. High of 42. Low of 34.



FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High of 51. Low of 37.



SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High of 50.

A chilly fall evening is in store as clear skies and calm winds early will help temperatures fall to near 30 degrees before midnight. Clouds will gradually begin to increase during the early morning hours leading to mostly cloudy skies by day break.



The first half of Sunday will remain dry with even a few peeks of sunshine. Winds will continue to pick up through the day as a warm front pushes through the region. Scattered showers will develop in the afternoon hours with the steadiest and most widespread rain moving through during the evening. At this times winds could be gusting between 40-50 mph.



Rain tapers off by 8-11PM, however, the wind sticks around for the next few days which could lead to the chance for some isolated snow flurries Monday and Tuesday.