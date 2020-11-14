Dillon Gabriel leads Central Florida over Temple 38-13

Dillon Gabriel threw a pair of touchdown passes to Marlon Williams and Central Florida rolled to a 38-13 victory over Temple. Gabriel was 12 of 22 for 268 yards passing without an interception. Williams had four catches for 102 yards. The duo connected on touchdowns of 23 and 21 yards in the third quarter. Jaylon Robinson finished with four receptions for 113 yards for UCF. Greg McCrae had touchdown runs of 7 and 1 yard, and Otis Anderson had a 14-yard scoring run in the first quarter. Temple’s Onasis Neely had a 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.