EPAC hosts online virtual musical; see how you can watch!

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- There's a saying in show business which is "the show must go on."

Many in the arts and performing arts industry have struggled this year because of the pandemic closing theaters, studios, and more.

While it's been challenging, some local performing arts groups in Broome County are finding ways to make the show go on.

The Endicott Performing Arts Center is putting on an online musical called "The Who's Tommy," with the next two performances on Sat. November 14 at 8p.m. and Sun. November 15 at 3p.m.

Here's how the musical will work: the actors and musicians will be masked and performing live on stage while the show will be live-streamed at the same time for the public to view in their own homes.

Organizers of the event say the broadcast shows are able to be streamed and reach people worldwide.

"Because it is live-streamed, we have family and friends in Texas for instance, watching," said Patrick Foti, the Artistic and Executive Director of the show at EPAC.

Foti said even some people with disabilities who would not normally go to the theater or who are from other places out of state can tune in.

"It's great for people who are watching in nursing homes. Handicapped people too get to watch a production they normally couldn't," he said.

To find out more information or how to watch EPAC's production of "The Who's Tommy" click here.