Ethiopia’s Tigray region bombs airports as conflict spreads

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s defiant Tigray regional government has fired rockets at two airports in the neighboring Amhara region as a deadly conflict threatens to spread into other parts of Africa’s second-most populous country. The Tigray regional government says such strikes will continue “unless the attacks against us stop.” The deadly fighting that erupted on Nov. 4 has reportedly killed hundreds on both sides, sent well over 17,000 refugees fleeing into neighboring Sudan and raised international alarm about a possible civil war at the heart of the Horn of Africa. And fears of ethnic targeting are rising.