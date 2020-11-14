Four locations named in Tioga County public health statement

TIOGA COUNTY (WBNG) -- The Tioga County Health Department released a public health statement Saturday regarding four locations where people visited that later tested positive for COVID-19.

If you were at the following locations, the department asks you quarantine for 14-days from the date you were exposed to the virus.

Visions Federal Credit Union in Owego

Nov. 13 from 11:45am – 12:00pm

Owego Kitchen

Nov. 13 from 12:00pm – 2:00pm

Target in Vestal

Nov. 13 from 2:30pm – 3:15pm

Tops in Owego

Nov. 13 from 3:30pm – 3:45pm

The health department says anyone who becomes symptomatic is encouraged to contact their doctor and the health department.