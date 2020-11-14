Gov. Cuomo responds to New York vaccine remarks

NEW YORK (WBNG) -- President Trump addressed New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in his remarks on the process of developing a COVID-19 vaccine.

President Trump was not in favor of the Governor claiming he would appoint a panel to take a closer look at the vaccine before it is approved for use in New York State.

Governor Cuomo has given a response, saying in part:

"We will set up an independent panel of experts... that can review FDA's approval and build confidence. We are ready now to recieve the vaccine and then simultaneously with the FDA's approval, our panel will be looking at it. So, there's no delay. Send me a vaccine today; I will distribute it this afternoon."

Governor Cuomo spoke with CNN's Anderson Cooper on the matter.

Governor Cuomo said, "What New York has done and other states around the country is we've said we'll put together our own panel to review the FDA's approval process. Our panel is headed by a Nobel Prize laureate, and that will then give people the comfort to now that they should take this vaccine. It won't take any more time. We'll do it simultaneous. We'll do it concurrent."

President Trump has said he expects a vaccine for the coronavirus in April, while Governor Cuomo says he expects the vaccine to take longer, saying while there is "a light at the end of the tunnel, it's a long tunnel".