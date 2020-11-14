Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers expect to have quarterback Ben Roethlisberger available when they host the Cincinnati Bengals. Roethlisberger is one of four Steelers who have spent the week in self-quarantine as part of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols. Roethlisberger, linebacker Vince Williams, running back Jaylen Samuels and offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins all participated virtually this week due to contact tracing after tight end Vance McDonald tested positive for the coronavirus. While McDonald is definitely out, Roethlisberger and the others practicing virtually will be OK to play provided they continue to test negative for COVID-19.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The New York Giants couldn’t deliver the knockout blow in consecutive games against the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They have another chance against Philadelphia on Sunday. The Giants held off Washington last week following two close losses and will go for two straight wins when they host the first-place Eagles in a meaningful game for two teams with five combined wins. The NFC East is so weak that all four teams have a shot to win it.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are attempting to see if they can stay perfect and navigate the COVID-19 pandemic at the same time. The 8-0 Steelers are off to the best start in franchise history as they host Cincinnati. Pittsburgh, however, could be forced to play without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Roethlisberger spent the week in self-quarantine after tight end Vance McDonald tested positive for COVID-19. Roethlisberger practiced virtually this week and will play if he stays healthy. If not, Mason Rudolph or Josh Dobbs will step in. The Bengals and rookie quarterback Joe Burrow are well-rested. Cincinnati was off last week following an impressive win over Tennessee.

UNDATED (AP) — Penn State and Nebraska both are looking for their first wins heading into their game on Saturday. The Nittany Lions came into the season ranked in the top 10 but are 0-3 after an embarrassing home loss to Maryland. The Cornhuskers are still looking for a turnaround under Scott Frost, having gone 9-17 in his two-plus seasons. Their loss at Northwestern last week dropped them to 0-2. Nebraska ranks seventh in all-time wins with 902 and Penn State is eighth with 898. The Huskers have won three of four meetings since joining the Big Ten.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Villanova Wildcats are again the favorite to win the Big East and are No. 3 in The Associated Press preseason Top 25. They lost leading scorer Seddiq Bey after two seasons to the NBA. Collin Gillespie and sophomore Jeremiah Robinson-Earl are back. Gillespie averaged 15.1 points and 4.5 assists last season and Robinson-Earl about averaged a double-double with 10.5 points and 9.4 rebounds. The Wildcats won at least 24 games for the seventh straight season and won a share of the Big East crown for the sixth time in seven seasons.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh is hoping to take another step forward in its third season under coach Jeff Capel. The Panthers won 14 games in Capel’s first year and ended up 16-17 in his second. How far the Panthers climb could depend on whether guard Nike Sibande is available. The NCAA initially declined Sibande’s request to play immediately after transferring from Miami (Ohio). Pitt has appealed. Sibande averaged 15.1 points per game in three seasons for the RedHawks and has drawn raves from his teammates for his athleticism.