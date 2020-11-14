Mexico reaches 1 million virus cases, nears 100,000 deaths

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has registered more than 1 million total coronavirus cases and nearly 100,000 test-confirmed deaths, though officials agree the number is probably much higher. How did Mexico get here? By marching resolutely, even defiantly, against many internationally accepted practices in pandemic management, from face mask wearing, to lockdowns, testing and contact tracing. Late Saturday, Mexican Director General of Health Promotion Ricardo Cortés Alcalá said the number of confirmed cases had reached 1,003,253, with at least 98,259 deaths from COVID-19.