Non-English speakers face challenges in virtual learning

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Aporine Shabani escaped violence in Congo to find a better life for her children in Scranton. As coronavirus cases surge in her new city, the refugee wants to help her sons learn virtually, but she can’t read the lessons. As virtual learning continues, families struggle with technology issues and child care and worry about children falling behind. For the city’s refugee community and other families not fluent in English, the challenges are far greater.