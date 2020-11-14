‘Open the books’ rally held at Ithaca College in support of employees who were fired

ITHACA (WBNG/WENY) -- Two organizations came together and hosted a rally in opposition to the recent and impending firings of Ithaca College faculty and staff.

Around 60 individuals, a mixture of students, staff, and faculty, attended the rally.

Attendees shared their concerns over the well-being of the employees at the college, and concerns for the school itself, after being affected by the coronavirus.

With the pandemic changing the way learning is done at different levels, many Ithaca College staff members and faculty have lost their jobs, or are expected to in the future.

Many protesters expressed their thoughts regarding the lack of transparency they felt the college has had throughout the pandemic.

One student organizer, Tali Abraham, said the firings have started to affect her learning experience.

"As a student, I couldn't just sit by and let them make these decisions about my community and my friends and mentors without stepping up and telling them it's really not okay," she said.

Ithaca College planned to cut faculty and staff before the pandemic began, but as COVID cases rise, the number of budget cuts from the college do as well.