Pearl Harbor commemoration ceremony to be closed to public

HONOLULU (AP) — The annual Remembrance Day ceremony to commemorate the attack on Pearl Harbor will be closed to the public this year and streamed online as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The ceremony will begin at 7:50 a.m. on Dec. 7 at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial’s Contemplation Circle in Hawaii. Hawaii News Now reports a small number of veterans will be in attendance on site. A moment of silence will be observed at 7:55 a.m., the time when the Japanese attack on the American naval base began in 1941.