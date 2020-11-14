Peru president’s ouster sparks wave of youth-led protests

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The shock vote to oust now ex-President Martín Vizcarra has sparked protests unlike any seen in recent years in Peru. The demonstrations are fueled largely by young people typically apathetic to the country’s notoriously turbulent politics who are now organizing demonstrations through social media. Police have tried to repress the protests with tear gas and rubber bullets and are being criticized for excessive use of force. Analysts say the demonstrations – and the heavy-handed police response – are a clear sign that the new president will have difficulty governing.