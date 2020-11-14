Steelers’ Roethlisberger, others removed from COVID-19 list

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger’s unexpected week off won’t stop him from starting against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Pittsburgh Steelers have activated their longtime quarterback and three other teammates off the COVID-19 list. The move clears the way for Roethlisberger to be in uniform when the 8-0 Steelers host the 2-5-1 Bengals. Roethlisberger, linebacker Vince Williams, running back Jaylen Samuels and reserve offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins were forced to self-quarantine after teammate Vance McDonald tested positive for the coronavirus. All four players have repeatedly tested negative, clearing the way for them to play.