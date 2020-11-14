Trump thrills protesting supporters with motorcade drive-by

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has delighted supporters gathered near the White House with a slow motorcade drive-by through downtown Washington on the way to his Virginia golf club. A week after the race was called for President-elect Joe Biden, thousands of Trump supporters have converged on the nation’s capital to protest the election results and falsely assert the vote was stolen. Trump persists with his claims and complaints even though a broad coalition of top government and industry officials has declared that the Nov. 3 voting and the following count unfolded smoothly with no more than the usual minor hiccups. The crowd cheered as Trump’s limousine neared. Some people stood just a few feet away from Trump’s vehicle.