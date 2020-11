ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Knitting has gone well beyond a quiet hobby for 30-year-old Millcreek Township twins Erica Velez and Jes Velez. They don’t just knit. “It’s called lifestyle knitting – it’s kind of obsessive compulsive knitting,” Erica Velez said. Her sister, Jes Velez, agreed. “You want to do it all the time,” she said.