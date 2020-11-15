Bye week didn’t solve any of Eagles’ problems

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — A week off didn’t solve any of Philadelphia’s problems. The Eagles were out of sync on offense, played poorly on defense and made sloppy mistakes on special teams. It resulted in a 27-17 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday that tightened the race in the dreadful NFC East. The Eagles still lead the division despite a losing record but the Giants moved closer and Philadelphia’s next five games are against teams with winning records.