Erdogan backs two-state Cyprus deal, puts talks in doubt

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has appeared to throw into doubt a new bid to restart dormant Cyprus reunification talks. Erdogan said Sunday that a two-state deal rather than the long-established federal formula is the way forward. Erdogan was speaking at commemorations for the 37th anniversary of a Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence on war-divided Cyprus. He said that a two-state solution must be negotiated given that there are “two separate peoples and states” on the island. Despite strong winds and rain, Erdogan also visited the recently opened beachfront of the uninhabited, Greek Cypriot suburb of Varosha in the Turkish Cypriot north in a perceived show of strength to underscore no one can dictate terms to the Turkish side.