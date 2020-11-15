Skip to Content

Greyhound bus named in Broome County public health alert

BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- The Broome County Health Department issued a public health statement Sunday afternoon.

If you were at the following locations, the department asks you self-quarantine for 14 days after your exposure date.

Greyhound bus travelling from Port Authority to Binghamton

  • Nov. 7th departing from New York City at 10:00 a.m. and
    arriving in Binghamton around 2:00 p.m.

The health department says you should self-quarantine and monitor your symptoms if you were on the bus. They suggest to contact your healthcare provider and the health department if you develop symptoms.

