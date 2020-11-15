Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Luke McCaffrey had a hand in two touchdowns in his first start, Nebraska’s defense made two huge late defensive stops and the Cornhuskers held on to beat Penn State 30-23 for their first win. McCaffrey took over for Adrian Martinez, who had started all of his 23 previous games at Nebraska but turned in flat performances in the Cornhuskers’ first two games. McCaffrey looked good in the first half, but the Huskers generated only three points in the second and Penn State came back from a 21-point deficit behind backup quarterback Will Levis to make it close. The Lions, at 0-4, are off to their worst since 2001. Nebraska is 1-2.

UNDATED (AP) — For several years speculation has persisted that if Southern California ever did move on from Clay Helton, Penn State’s James Franklin would a logical candidate to make the move across country and become the Trojans coach. With Penn State off to a bizarre 0-4 start and the Trojans still looking underwhelming under Helton, could the time be right for USC and Franklin to make the rumors a reality? If Franklin wants to see an example of coach who might have stayed in a job too long, he can look at what’s happening at Stanford with David Shaw.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger’s unexpected week off won’t stop him from starting against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Pittsburgh Steelers have activated their longtime quarterback and three other teammates off the COVID-19 list. The move clears the way for Roethlisberger to be in uniform when the 8-0 Steelers host the 2-5-1 Bengals. Roethlisberger, linebacker Vince Williams, running back Jaylen Samuels and reserve offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins were forced to self-quarantine after teammate Vance McDonald tested positive for the coronavirus. All four players have repeatedly tested negative, clearing the way for them to play.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The New York Giants couldn’t deliver the knockout blow in consecutive games against the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They have another chance against Philadelphia on Sunday. The Giants held off Washington last week following two close losses and will go for two straight wins when they host the first-place Eagles in a meaningful game for two teams with five combined wins. The NFC East is so weak that all four teams have a shot to win it.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are attempting to see if they can stay perfect and navigate the COVID-19 pandemic at the same time. The 8-0 Steelers are off to the best start in franchise history as they host Cincinnati. Pittsburgh, however, could be forced to play without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Roethlisberger spent the week in self-quarantine after tight end Vance McDonald tested positive for COVID-19. Roethlisberger practiced virtually this week and will play if he stays healthy. If not, Mason Rudolph or Josh Dobbs will step in. The Bengals and rookie quarterback Joe Burrow are well-rested. Cincinnati was off last week following an impressive win over Tennessee.

UNDATED (AP) — Dillon Gabriel threw a pair of touchdown passes to Marlon Williams and Central Florida rolled to a 38-13 victory over Temple. Gabriel was 12 of 22 for 268 yards passing without an interception. Williams had four catches for 102 yards. The duo connected on touchdowns of 23 and 21 yards in the third quarter. Jaylon Robinson finished with four receptions for 113 yards for UCF. Greg McCrae had touchdown runs of 7 and 1 yard, and Otis Anderson had a 14-yard scoring run in the first quarter. Temple’s Onasis Neely had a 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.