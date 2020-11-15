Insanity defense planned for woman charged in kids’ deaths

KEMPTON, Pa. (AP) — Defense attorneys say they will mount an insanity defense in the case of a woman charged with murder in the deaths of her two young children found in an eastern Pennsylvania basement last year. Attorneys for 37-year-old Lisa Snyder filed papers in Berks County Court on Thursday citing a number of serious mental health issues on the part of their client. Snyder is charged with first- and third-degree murder, child endangerment, and evidence-tampering in the September 2019 deaths of 4-year-old Brinley and 8-year-old Conner in the basement of her Albany Township home. Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty if she is convicted of first-degree murder.