Owgeo Elks Lodge hosts antique and craft emporium

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Owego Elks 1039 held an antique and holiday craft emporium today.

This is the lodge’s first craft emporium. Organizers said they expanded the space that was originally made for the antique emporium to align with distancing guidelines and also fit in more vendors.

The Lodge hosted 40 different vendors including different crafters, artisans, and direct sales companies.

Organizer Anita Martin says it was important to the lodge to hold this event to bring in some added income due to some of their events getting canceled.

“It gives the crafters, the artisans, the direct salespeople an opportunity to sell their products for the holidays,” Martin said.

Martin also says the lodge has plans to hopefully do another craft emporium in the spring.