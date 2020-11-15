Pandemic holds few lessons for European chefs, mostly misery

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Necessity is not the mother of invention when it comes to the pandemic and Europe’s great chefs. Instead the coronavirus is turning life into a struggle for survival. Many a three-star Michelin meal has been put into a takeout box and sent out on Deliveroo scooters, as renowned chefs try to scrape through a second pandemic lockdown that is likely to threaten even the most lucrative of Christmas seasons. Across Europe, exclusive restaurants have lost that most precious appeal of the luxury dining experience because of the lockdown. And since their costs are higher than most restaurants, they feel the pain of lockdowns more than most.