Seton standout Reese Vaughan signs NLI to NJIT

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Seton Catholic senior Reese Vaughan signed her national letter of intent to play basketball at the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

Vaughan committed to NJIT in May, and was able to celebrate the next step in her basketball career in front of family and friends Sunday afternoon.

"I'm really glad we got to do it, it was really fun," said Vaughan. "I thought it was just good to see peoples faces, you know. It's so different to just sign the paper and send it back, rather than celebrate and doing it with all your family and friends and stuff, so it was really exciting."

Vaughan has a number of accomplishments through her three seasons playing at Seton. She has been named to the STAC all-conference team twice, is a three time Section IV and regional champion, and was part of Seton's 2017 NYS Class B state championship team.

Vaughan was also named BCANY Class A Player of the Year this year, and was named to the All-NYS Class A 5th team.

NJIT joined the America East athletic conference shortly after Vaughan committed, meaning she will return home to play games at Binghamton University each season.

"I feel like it was a good surprise especially for my family, to come watch me play and stuff," she said. "It's all way more local than Florida and all that stuff so I feel like it was a really good surprise. Especially with COVID and everything, it just made so much sense."

Vaughan plans to study engineering at NJIT.