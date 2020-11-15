Still windy but showers begin to taper

TONIGHT: Scattered showers early tapering off from west to east by 8-11PM. Skies will begin to clear but more clouds move in before sunrise. Chance of rain 40%. Highest east. Low of 34 (31-36). Winds out of the southwest at 10-20 mph gusting up to 35 mph.



Official wind gust reports as of Sunday at 6PM

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies. Few isolated snow flurries especially further north. Chance of precipitation 20%. High of 44 (40-46). Winds out of the west at 10-20 mph.



MONDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Isolated snow flurries. Chance of precipitation 20%. Low of 30 (27-32) Winds out of the west, northwest at 5-15 mph.



TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated snow flurries. Chance of precipitation 20%. High of 39. Low of 22. Winds out of the northwest at 10-20 mph.



WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny skies and unseasonably cold. High of 33. Low of 20.



THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High of 44. Low of 34.



FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High of 53. Low of 36.



SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High of 52. Low of 38.



SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Chance of rain 20%. High of 51.

After a wet and blustery day, conditions begin to improve tonight as showers taper off early giving way to mainly clear skies for a while. The gusty winds will subside a little bit but still remain with us for the next few days.



Come Monday morning, clouds thicken again to partly sunny skies. With a steady flow out of the west, northwest there is the potential for isolated snow flurries through most of Monday and Tuesday. Nothing is expect with respect to accumulations, just a few decorative flakes.



By mid week, high temperatures will only be topping out in the low to mid 30s giving us a brief taste of winter before they climb back into the 50s for the start of next weekend.