SYRACUSE (WBNG) -- Syracuse men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Boeheim shared the news on Twitter.

I wanted to share the following statement from me: pic.twitter.com/cwop38MhyN — Jim Boeheim (@therealboeheim) November 15, 2020

In a statement from Syracuse Athletic Director John Wildhack, he said one additional member of the basketball program has tested positive. All basketball-related activities are on pause.