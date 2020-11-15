The ShowPlace holds autumn bake sale to benefit Toys for Tots

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The ShowPlace flea market held an autumn bake sale today where all of the proceeds will benefit Toys for Tots.

This is the second year the flea market has made donations to Toy for Tots.

For the bake sale, there was apple pie, cheesecake, cupcakes, and many other baked goods.

Organizer Janai Foster says with the pandemic, it’s more important than ever to have the bake sale and to help benefit Toys for Tots.

“There’s going to be a lot of people who are going to need Toys for Tots to give their kids the Christmases they deserve,” Foster said. “So it’s really important this year because a lot more kids are going to need the help.”

Foster also mentioned they will be collecting toys for Toys for Tots in the near future, and the ShowPlace says it still has some openings available to vendors.