Trial slated for man in slaying allegedly plotted with teen

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Opening statements are scheduled Monday in the northeastern Pennsylvania trial of a man accused of having killed a man in a robbery prosecutors allege was plotted in collaboration with a teenage girlfriend. Thirty-three-year-old Reynaldo Mercado faces criminal homicide and other charges in the September 2018 killing of 58-year-old Fred Boote in the victim’s Wilkes-Barre home. Mercado and his teenage girlfriend were arrested in New Jersey. The defense is contending that Mercado acted in self-defense in the belief that the victim tried to sexually assault the girl, but prosecutors say the two concocted the story as they were trying to escape.