Wind Advisory from SUN 10:00 AM EST until SUN 10:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tompkins County

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM EST THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben,

Schuyler, Tompkins, Madison, Oneida and Cortland Counties.

* WHEN…From 10 AM to 10 PM Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will be across the

higher terrain during the afternoon, and with a cold front

between 4 and 7 PM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

