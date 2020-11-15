Wind Advisory from SUN 10:00 AM EST until SUN 10:00 PM EST

Wind Advisory from SUN 10:00 AM EST until SUN 10:00 PM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Tompkins County
…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 PM EST THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben,
Schuyler, Tompkins, Madison, Oneida and Cortland Counties.
* WHEN…From 10 AM to 10 PM Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will be across the
higher terrain during the afternoon, and with a cold front
between 4 and 7 PM.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&