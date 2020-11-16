MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers. 0-.05” rain 20% High 44 (38-46) Wind W 10-20 G30 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-T” Low 30 (26-32) Wind W 5-10 G 20 mph

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers. 0-T”, 20%. High 40 (36-42) Wind W becoming NW 10-20 mph

The cold front came through yesterday with clouds and rain.

With a brisk west wind, lake effect rain and snow showers are in the forecast. Snow showers will continue tonight.

A clipper will come through Tuesday. This will give us mixed showers and re-enforce the cold air. With a brisk northwest wind, the mixed showers in the day will chance to snow showers Tuesday night.

We'll be turning cooler Wednesday with highs only in the 30s. Temperatures climb into the low 40s for Thursday with partly cloudy skies.

Quiet and warmer weather for Friday and Saturday with highs in the 50s. We'll be mild Sunday, but with a cold front approaching we will have showers.

