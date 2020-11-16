A few snow showers on the way

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of snow showers. Little to no accumulation expected. Wind: W 5-10 mph G 20 mph. Low: 30 (25-32)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of snow showers. 0-0.5”. Wind: W 5-10 G 20 mph. High: 39 (36-42)

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of snow showers. Wind: NW 8-10 G 23 mph. Low: 22 (20-25)

Forecast Discussion

Although the rain from the cold front we saw yesterday has moved out, we're still dealing with some gusty winds today. The wind will continue throughout tonight, and over the next few days. Some lake effect snow showers will also come into the forecast for tonight, lasting through Tuesday. Little to no accumulation is expected from these snow showers. Anywhere from a trace to up to a half inch of snow is expected through Tuesday night. Higher elevations have the best chance at seeing any accumulating snowfall.

Lows tonight will be near 30. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 30s to near 40, with lows dropping into the 20s overnight. Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week, and frankly the coldest day we've seen in a while. Highs on Wednesday will top out in the low 30s, with overnight lows dipping into the teens and low 20s.

By Thursday, we introduce some sun back into the forecast and some “warmer” temperatures. By the end of the week, highs will be back into the 50s. A cold front will approach the area on Sunday bringing the slight chance for a few showers, but the best chance for some rain comes on Monday.