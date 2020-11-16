Armenian FM resigns amid turmoil over Nagorno-Karabakh truce

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia’s foreign minister has resigned amid political turmoil engulfing the country following a cease-fire deal for Nagorno-Karabakh. The separatist region lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994. The Moscow-brokered truce halted the fighting after six weeks but stipulated that Armenia turn over control of some areas its holds outside Nagorno-Karabakh’s borders to Azerbaijan. It sparked mass protests in Armenia, with opposition parties and their supporters demanding Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s ouster. A spokeswoman for the foreign minister said he resigned, indicating the political crisis in Armenia is deepening.