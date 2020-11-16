World shares jump on more good news about virus vaccines

Stock markets are rallying on news that a second coronavirus vaccine shows promise. Pharmaceutical company Moderna said Monday that its vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data. Markets jumped, as they did earlier this month when Pfizer and BioNTech reported a similar effectiveness rate for their vaccine. U.S. futures are up, indicating that the S&P 500 will add to its record high from Friday. European and Asian stocks had already been trading higher after 15 countries in Asia signed a trade agreement. The United States, the world’s No. 1 economy, is not a part of it.