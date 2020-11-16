Binghamton High School continues annual Thanksgiving Dinner tradition in new way

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton City School District is getting creative with their 25th annual Thanksgiving Dinner.

The school district said in a news release that while the traditional community meal will not be possible due to COVID-19, volunteers will serve approximately 500 cold to-go meals on Thursday, Nov. 26.

Members of the community may walk up to the Oak Street entrance to pick up meals or drive up to the loading dock.

The district says there will be shuttle buses from community sites including the Carlise, Town & Country and Saratoga apartments, and the old Weis on Main Street. Buses will be cleaned between routes. You can view the bus schedule below.

Binghamton High School Principal Richman said, “reimagining our annual Thanksgiving community dinner has been a challenge, but once again, BHS students and employees have gone above and beyond for the betterment of the community. We are proud and honored to continue this time-honored Binghamton tradition.”

The pickup will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26 at the Binghamton High School, 31 Main St.