California governor imposes new restrictions in pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he is pulling the “emergency brake” on the state’s efforts to reopen its economy as coronavirus cases surge more dramatically than they did during the summer. The measures announced Monday will impose more restrictions on businesses across most of the state. Health officials say the troubling rise in cases in November has come at a faster pace than a spike in mid-June and could quickly surpass the peak of hospitalizations at the time. The state became the second in the U.S. last week to surpass 1 million cases of the virus.