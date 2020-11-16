Facebook, Twitter CEOs to be pressed on election handling

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CEOs of Facebook and Twitter are being summoned before Congress to defend their handling of disinformation in the contest between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden. Tuesday’s hearing comes as lawmakers who plan to question them are deeply divided by party over the integrity and results of the election itself. The Senate Judiciary Committee will hear testimony from Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey as the panel examines the social media giants’ role in the election. Trump and the Republicans accuse them of anti-conservative bias. Democrats also lash out at them, though for different reasons.