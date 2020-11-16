Fire in Hong Kong apartment building kills 7, injures 11

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong authorities say a fire at an apartment building in a crowded residential district has killed at least seven people and injured another 11. The blaze occurred Sunday night in Yau Ma Tei, a usually bustling area in Kowloon packed with old apartment blocks, shops and businesses. The fire broke out in what appeared to be a restaurant that was located in an apartment of a residential building, fire officials said at a news conference early Monday. The Hong Kong government reported those who died as four men and three women aged 8 to 38. The fire is reportedly the deadliest since a 2011 blaze that killed nine people.