Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways offering staff-led virtual meetings

(WBNG) -- The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways is safely offering new opportunities for girls to gain leadership experience.

Staff-led virtual troop is now meeting twice a month via zoom. Another option is the "traditional" volunteer-led troop in person and/or completely remote. A third option for girls is Juliette, or independently registered members who don't attend troop-led meetings, but have a customized program with a trusted adult.

During these programs the girls are given the opportunity to earn badges/patches, develop friendships and leadership skills while learning about outdoor activities and participating in the Girl Scout Cookie program.

For more information on signing up or volunteering visit their website here or call 1-855-213-8555.