Greater Plains Elementary school in Oneonta to go remote for week

ONEONTA (WBNG) -- The Greater Plains Elementary School in Oneonta will move to a remote learning model after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Oneonta City School District's website, the remote model will run from Monday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Nov. 20.

In a statement, district superintendent Thomas Brindley said the positive case affects the availability of staff and was a factor in the decision to shift to a remote model. He added the district has been struggling to fill precautionary absences among their school staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to the case, the district says that a good amount of staff and students need to quarantine.

However, the district added the Riverside and Valleyview Elementary schools, along with the middle and high school will open as normal.

Brindley is hopeful the elementary school can reopen on Monday, Nov. 23.