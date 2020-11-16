Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger threw for a season-high 333 yards and four touchdowns despite being forced to stay away from the team facility all week due to COVID-19 protocols, and the Pittsburgh Steelers stayed unbeaten with a 36-10 victory over the Bengals. Roethlisberger was one of four Steelers put on the COVID-19 list last Monday due to contact tracing after tight end Vance McDonald tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He connected with Diontae Johnson and JuJu Smith-Schuster for touchdowns in the first half and found rookie Chase Claypool twice in the second half as Pittsburgh improved to 9-0.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Jones threw for 244 yards and ran for a touchdown, Wayne Gallman Jr. had two TD runs and the Giants beat the Philadelphia Eagles 27-17 on Sunday. The Giants improved to 3-7 under first-year coach Joe Judge with their second straight win, snapping an eight-game losing streak against Philly. The Eagles still lead the NFL’s worst division. Carson Wentz and the rest of Philadelphia’s offense were out of sync following a bye. They were 0 for 9 on third downs. Boston Scott had a 56-yard TD run early in the third quarter but the Eagles couldn’t get closer.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — A week off didn’t solve any of Philadelphia’s problems. The Eagles were out of sync on offense, played poorly on defense and made sloppy mistakes on special teams. It resulted in a 27-17 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday that tightened the race in the dreadful NFC East. The Eagles still lead the division despite a losing record but the Giants moved closer and Philadelphia’s next five games are against teams with winning records.

UNDATED (AP) — Joe Burrow set the Football Bowl Subdivision record with 60 touchdown passes in 15 games for national champion LSU last year. The way Florida’s Kyle Trask is going, 60 would be very possible for him if not for the COVID-19 pandemic shortening schedules. Trask threw for six touchdowns against Arkansas and has 28 in six games. If he continues his pace of 4.67 per game, he would throw 56 if the Gators play all 10 of their regular-season games, go to the SEC championship game and play in a bowl. If he carried it through one or two College Football Playoff games, the record would be in sight.