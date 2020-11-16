Skip to Content

Hollywood stars complete takeover of Welsh club Wrexham

9:47 am National News from the Associated Press

WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have completed a $2.5 million takeover of Welsh soccer club Wrexham. The team plays in the fifth tier of the English game and is the third-oldest professional team in world soccer. Reynolds and McElhenney said in a recent call with members of the club’s supporters’ trust that they wanted to make Wrexham a “global force.” Reynolds is a Canadian-born actor best known for starring in the “Deadpool” movies. McElhenney is an American actor and director who was the creator of TV show “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

Associated Press

