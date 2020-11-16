Man in prison for murder charged in 1989 cold case killing

STAFFORD, Va. (AP) — A man imprisoned for killing a former girlfriend in Washington a decade ago has pleaded guilty to slaying his estranged wife who disappeared from her Virginia home in 1989. Prosecutors said at a news conference Monday that Jose Angel Rodriguez-Cruz entered his plea to second-degree murder in Stafford Circuit Court in Stafford, Virginia. Rodriguez-Cruz was charged in October 2019 with killing Marta Haydee Rodriguez. By the time he was indicted, he was already serving a 12-year sentence for killing Pamela Butler at her home in Washington in 2009. Evidence and other information from that case eventually helped authorities solve Rodriguez’s case. Rodriguez–Cruz could face 40 years in prison at a February sentencing.