STAT WATCH: Gators’ Trask ahead of Burrow pace for TD passes

Joe Burrow set the Football Bowl Subdivision record with 60 touchdown passes in 15 games for national champion LSU last year. The way Florida’s Kyle Trask is going, 60 would be very possible for him if not for the COVID-19 pandemic shortening schedules. Trask threw for six touchdowns against Arkansas and has 28 in six games. If he continues his pace of 4.67 per game, he would throw 56 if the Gators play all 10 of their regular-season games, go to the SEC championship game and play in a bowl. If he carried it through one or two College Football Playoff games, the record would be in sight.