Thai lawmakers debate demands for constitutional changes

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s political battleground has shifted from the streets to the country’s Parliament, where lawmakers are considering proposals to amend the constitution, one of the core demands of the nation’s student-led pro-democracy movement. The Parliamentary session is an effort by the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to take the initiative away from the pro-democracy movement, which in addition to seeking constitutional change wants Prayuth and his government to step down. It also wants to reform Thailand’s monarchy, which it feels is too powerful and lacks accountability. Supporters of the pro-democracy movement say they plan to rally outside Parliament to support substantive change.