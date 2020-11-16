US casinos recovering from virus, but challenges remain

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The trade association for the U.S. gambling industry says America’s casinos are recovering from months of closures necessitated by the coronavirus outbreak, having regained 81% of the gambling revenue they saw in the third quarter of last year. But that recovery is threatened in places as the virus continues to surge: Sunday night, Michigan’s governor ordered casinos to close for three weeks, and Atlantic City’s top casino last week laid off or cut the hours of 422 workers in response to restrictions imposed by New Jersey’s governor. Virtually all U.S. casinos are operating with some restrictions amid the pandemic.