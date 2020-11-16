Skip to Content

Walmart sells majority stake in Japanese Seiyu supermarket

1:43 am National News from the Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — U.S. retailer Walmart is selling 85% of its stake in its wholly owned Japanese supermarket subsidiary Seiyu, while retaining a 15% stake. The deal is valued at 172.5 billion ($1.6 billion). The companies said Monday that KKR & Co., a global investment firm, will purchase a 65% stake, while Japanese online retailer Rakuten will acquire a 20% stake from Walmart. KKR and Rakuten said they will bring their expertise in e-commerce and global digital marketing to strengthen Seiyu in the increasingly digital shopping age. The transaction, subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.

