Chenango Valley swim team diving back into practice

TOWN OF FENTON (WBNG) -- The Chenango Valley girls swim and dive team is back in the water, training to get back in competition shape by March.

"They're very happy to be back in the water and to get going, and get started again," said coach Charles Frayer.

With many locations shut down this spring and summer, some of the girls had to go months without stepping foot in a pool.

"I haven't been in the pool since February," said Potenziano.

"Some of them did dry land training, some had their own in-ground pools at home and did little mini workouts, so yeah it was different," said Frayer.

After the girls swim season was postponed multiple times, the Warriors were unsure if they would get the chance to defend their Section IV Class B title.

"Memories were popping up on my phone from pictures from last year and it was really just sad to look back and be like 'oh that didn't happen this year,'" said senior Kendra Potenziano.

With the season now set to begin in March, Frayer said the focus is on getting his team back in shape.

"Do like some drill work, conditioning stuff they haven't really done like they would've done in our August session with preseason," he said.

With practices split into two sessions and each one limited to an hour, there's less time for the girls to hone their skills.

"We can't hit everything in one practice so we've been doing stroke specific practices," said senior Miranda Rogers.

While they get back into their best swim shape, the girls are looking forward to whatever type of season they're given.

"Even something small is better than nothing," said Potenziano.

"Swim is good for us," said Rogers. "It's a good way to take away the stress of school and everything else."

Frayer said there will not be a state meet, but they are aiming to have sectional championships.

Chenango Valley will look to defend its back-to-back Class B titles.

State officials recently confirmed with the New York State Public High School Athletic Association that low and moderate risk winter sports are allowed to begin November 30. With Section IV pushing all competition to 2021, the boys season is set to begin January 4.