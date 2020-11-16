Waverly Central School District goes remote for day to allow for COVID-19 testing

WAVERLY (WBNG) -- The Waverly Central School District will be operating remotely on Monday, Nov. 16 in preparation for COVID-19 testing at the school.

According to a letter posted on the district's website, superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles says the school is planning to deliver rapid COVID-19 tests on Tuesday.

The district is reminding parents to fill out the COVID-19 testing permission slip and to make sure their child logs in for the school day on Monday.

The testing is being added as required by the state's Yellow Zone restrictions for the Cluster Action Initiative. The village of Waverly entered into the Yellow Zone as a coronavirus focus zone last week due to a rise in cases.

Knolles said the school has received tests and PPE from the Tioga County Emergency Management.

He also mentioned the school did receive a positive case of COVID-19 on Friday and said all students and staff in the impacted classroom are quarantining.

The district has not yet made a decision on if the school will be in-person on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Knolles said, in the release, the information would be passed along on Monday.