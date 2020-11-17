Skip to Content

5 dead, 8 wounded in suicide bombing in Somalia’s capital

New
10:10 am National News from the Associated Press

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Police in Somalia say five people were killed when a suicide bomber detonated  an explosives belt near the police academy in the capital, Mogadishu. Spokesman Sadiq Adan Ali says eight other people were wounded in the blast on Tuesday. He said the bomber targeted a restaurant frequented by police. The Somalia-based al-Shabab extremist group often targets Mogadishu. Experts for the United Nations have warned that the al-Qaida-affiliated group is improving its explosives-making skills.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content