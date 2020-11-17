A few more snow showers tonight

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of snow showers. 0-1” possible. Wind: NW 10-15 mph Low: 22 (18-24)

Wednesday: Starting out mostly cloudy, becoming mostly sunny. Lingering snow shower possible early. Wind: NW 10-15 mph High: 33 (28-35)

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 3-6 mph. Low: 20 (17-22)

Forecast Discussion

Lake effect snow showers will continue throughout tonight, coming to an end early Wednesday. Temperatures remain cold overnight with lows in the teens and 20s. Tomorrow, we'll start out mostly cloudy, but we'll gradually see some clearing to mostly sunny skies. Although we'll see some sun tomorrow, temperatures will be even colder than what we say today with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. The wind also sticks around through Wednesday.

By Thursday, temperatures start to climb into the 40s with partly sunny skies. We'll continue that warm up through the end of the weekend. Highs through Sunday will be in the 50s.

Our next chance for some precipitation will come Sunday into Monday as another cold front makes its way toward the area. This will also drop our highs back down into the 40s by Tuesday.